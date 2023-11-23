The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Villanova Wildcats (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game airs on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Wildcats gave up to their opponents (43.7%).

North Carolina put together a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot over 43.7% from the field.

The Wildcats ranked 341st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tar Heels ranked 83rd.

The Tar Heels' 76.2 points per game last year were 8.5 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats gave up.

North Carolina went 18-6 last season when it scored more than 67.7 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, North Carolina scored 8.1 more points per game at home (78.3) than away (70.2).

The Tar Heels conceded fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than away (71.1) last season.

North Carolina knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32%) than away (29.3%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule