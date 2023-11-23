How to Watch North Carolina vs. Villanova on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Villanova Wildcats (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game airs on ESPN.
North Carolina vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Wildcats gave up to their opponents (43.7%).
- North Carolina put together a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot over 43.7% from the field.
- The Wildcats ranked 341st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tar Heels ranked 83rd.
- The Tar Heels' 76.2 points per game last year were 8.5 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats gave up.
- North Carolina went 18-6 last season when it scored more than 67.7 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, North Carolina scored 8.1 more points per game at home (78.3) than away (70.2).
- The Tar Heels conceded fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than away (71.1) last season.
- North Carolina knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32%) than away (29.3%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Lehigh
|W 90-68
|Dean Smith Center
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 77-52
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
