The NC State Wolfpack (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Commodores have also taken three games in a row.

NC State vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolfpack made 45.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Commodores allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

NC State went 16-1 when it shot better than 43.0% from the field.

The Commodores ranked 96th in rebounding in college basketball. The Wolfpack finished 54th.

Last year, the Wolfpack scored 6.2 more points per game (77.7) than the Commodores gave up (71.5).

NC State went 21-3 last season when scoring more than 71.5 points.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, NC State put up 11.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did in away games (71.7).

In 2022-23, the Wolfpack gave up 69.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 72.1.

Looking at three-pointers, NC State performed better in home games last year, draining 9.1 treys per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

