How to Watch NC State vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Commodores have also taken three games in a row.
NC State vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other ACC Games
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolfpack made 45.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.0 percentage points higher than the Commodores allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- NC State went 16-1 when it shot better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Commodores ranked 96th in rebounding in college basketball. The Wolfpack finished 54th.
- Last year, the Wolfpack scored 6.2 more points per game (77.7) than the Commodores gave up (71.5).
- NC State went 21-3 last season when scoring more than 71.5 points.
NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, NC State put up 11.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did in away games (71.7).
- In 2022-23, the Wolfpack gave up 69.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 72.1.
- Looking at three-pointers, NC State performed better in home games last year, draining 9.1 treys per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Citadel
|W 72-59
|PNC Arena
|11/10/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 84-64
|PNC Arena
|11/17/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 87-53
|PNC Arena
|11/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
