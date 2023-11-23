Thursday's contest at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has the NC State Wolfpack (4-0) squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats (2-2) at 3:15 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-54 win, as our model heavily favors NC State.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Wolfpack earned a 67-58 win against Rhode Island.

NC State vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NC State vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 79, Kentucky 54

NC State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolfpack had a +264 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. They put up 70.8 points per game, 70th in college basketball, and allowed 62.6 per contest to rank 124th in college basketball.

NC State's offense was less productive in ACC games last season, tallying 65.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 70.8 PPG.

Offensively the Wolfpack fared better at home last year, posting 75.9 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game in away games.

When playing at home, NC State surrendered 8.3 fewer points per game (59.3) than away from home (67.6).

