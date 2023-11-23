How to Watch the High Point vs. South Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The South Florida Bulls (4-1) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when taking on the High Point Panthers (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 5:45 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
High Point vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers put up an average of 73.3 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 59.6 the Bulls give up.
- When it scores more than 59.6 points, High Point is 2-0.
- South Florida's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 73.3 points.
- The Bulls record 64.6 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 64.8 the Panthers give up.
- South Florida has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.
- High Point is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.
- The Bulls shoot 38% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Panthers concede defensively.
- The Panthers shoot 42.9% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Bulls concede.
High Point Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Lees-McRae
|W 99-47
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/14/2023
|Stetson
|W 59-54
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/17/2023
|Wofford
|W 80-64
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/23/2023
|South Florida
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Texas
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
