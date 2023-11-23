CAA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Thursday college basketball schedule includes two games with a CAA team in action. Among those games is the Campbell Camels squaring off against the Morgan State Bears.
CAA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Elon Phoenix at Georgia State Panthers
|12:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Campbell Camels vs. Morgan State Bears
|4:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|-
