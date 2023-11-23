The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) welcome in the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
  • TV: FOX
Arizona Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 52.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 19% higher than the 33.4% of shots the Spartans' opponents have knocked down.
  • Arizona is 5-0 when it shoots better than 33.4% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at third.
  • The 99.6 points per game the Wildcats score are 38.2 more points than the Spartans give up (61.4).
  • Arizona is 5-0 when scoring more than 61.4 points.

Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • This season, Michigan State has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.6% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at seventh.
  • The Spartans put up 11.0 more points per game (74.0) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (63.0).
  • Michigan State has a 3-2 record when allowing fewer than 99.6 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Arizona put up 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did on the road (77.1).
  • The Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (74.5).
  • Arizona sunk 8.5 threes per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (9.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% at home and 35.9% in road games.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Michigan State scored more points at home (70.6 per game) than away (69.0) last season.
  • The Spartans gave up fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than on the road (72.0) last season.
  • Michigan State drained more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Southern W 97-59 McKale Center
11/17/2023 Belmont W 100-68 McKale Center
11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center
11/23/2023 Michigan State - Acrisure Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate - McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Duke L 74-65 United Center
11/17/2023 Butler W 74-54 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/19/2023 Alcorn State W 81-49 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/23/2023 Arizona - Acrisure Arena
11/28/2023 Georgia Southern - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/5/2023 Wisconsin - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

