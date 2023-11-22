Western Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 22
Wednesday's contest between the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-3) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (2-2) at McDougald-McLendon Arena has a projected final score of 68-62 based on our computer prediction, with Western Carolina securing the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM on November 22.
The Catamounts are coming off of a 70-52 loss to Campbell in their last game on Saturday.
Western Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
Western Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Carolina 68, North Carolina Central 62
Other SoCon Predictions
Western Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles have tied for the 136th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (zero).
- Western Carolina has two losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.
Western Carolina Leaders
- Jada Burton: 6.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 38.2 FG%
- Lonasia Brewer: 9.4 PTS, 53.5 FG%
- Tyja Beans: 9.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.5 FG%
- Chelsea Wooten: 9.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.4 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
- Zanoria Cruz: 9.4 PTS, 44.1 FG%
Western Carolina Performance Insights
- The Catamounts put up 62.4 points per game (240th in college basketball) while allowing 57.6 per outing (95th in college basketball). They have a +24 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game.
