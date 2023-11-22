Wednesday's contest that pits the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-3) against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-2) at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-44 in favor of Presbyterian, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Seahawks head into this contest following a 54-43 loss to Western Carolina on Thursday.

UNC Wilmington vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina

UNC Wilmington vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 67, UNC Wilmington 44

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seahawks had a -313 scoring differential last season, falling short by 10.4 points per game. They put up 53.6 points per game, 345th in college basketball, and allowed 64.0 per outing to rank 175th in college basketball.

On offense, UNC Wilmington posted 52.1 points per game last year in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (53.6 points per game) was 1.5 PPG higher.

The Seahawks posted 58.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 10.3 more points than they averaged away from home (48.5).

Defensively UNC Wilmington played better at home last year, ceding 60.8 points per game, compared to 67.3 in road games.

