Queens vs. Fairleigh Dickinson November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Queens Royals (0-1) will face the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Queens vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Queens Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Dye: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- AJ McKee: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jay'Den Turner: 8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- BJ McLaurin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kalib Mathews: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Fairleigh Dickinson Top Players (2022-23)
- Demetre Roberts: 16.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Grant Singleton: 13.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ansley Almonor: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sean Moore: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Joe Munden Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Queens vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Queens Rank
|Queens AVG
|Fairleigh Dickinson AVG
|Fairleigh Dickinson Rank
|41st
|77.7
|Points Scored
|77.4
|47th
|305th
|74.6
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|72nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|25th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
