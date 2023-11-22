Wednesday's game between the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-1) and the Queens Royals (2-3) at Curry Arena has a projected final score of 77-71 based on our computer prediction, with Fairleigh Dickinson coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 22.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Queens vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Curry Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Queens vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 77, Queens 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Queens vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Computer Predicted Spread: Fairleigh Dickinson (-6.2)

Fairleigh Dickinson (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

Queens has gone 1-4-0 against the spread, while Fairleigh Dickinson's ATS record this season is 2-1-0. The Royals have a 2-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Knights have a record of 2-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Queens Performance Insights

The Royals' -41 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.2 points per game (295th in college basketball) while giving up 75.4 per outing (267th in college basketball).

Queens falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. It is collecting 31.0 rebounds per game (273rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.6 per contest.

Queens knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (206th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 29.8% from deep while its opponents hit 28.6% from long range.

The Royals average 84.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (308th in college basketball), and give up 94.4 points per 100 possessions (282nd in college basketball).

Queens has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (145th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.6 (230th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.