The Queens Royals (2-3) hit the court against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

Queens vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Queens Stats Insights

The Royals are shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 40.2% the Knights allow to opponents.

Queens has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Royals are the 277th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights rank 69th.

The 67.2 points per game the Royals average are 6.8 fewer points than the Knights allow (74).

Queens Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Queens put up 86.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 14 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.2).

In home games, the Royals ceded 2.5 more points per game (77.4) than on the road (74.9).

Looking at three-point shooting, Queens performed better in home games last season, sinking 9.8 treys per game with a 35.6% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35% three-point percentage away from home.

Queens Upcoming Schedule