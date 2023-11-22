The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena as big, 11.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under set at 149.5 points.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -11.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs Northern Iowa Betting Records & Stats

The Tar Heels' record against the spread last season was 9-21-0.

North Carolina won all six games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -900 or shorter last year.

The Tar Heels have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.0% in this game.

Northern Iowa covered 13 times in 29 matchups with a spread last year.

The Panthers played as an underdog of +575 or more once last season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Northern Iowa has a 14.8% chance of pulling out a win.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 149.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 149.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 9 30% 76.2 146.3 70.9 140.8 147.1 Northern Iowa 7 24.1% 70.1 146.3 69.9 140.8 137.3

Additional North Carolina vs Northern Iowa Insights & Trends

Last year, the Tar Heels put up 76.2 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 69.9 the Panthers allowed.

North Carolina had an 8-11 record against the spread and a 17-5 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.

The Panthers' 70.1 points per game last year were only 0.8 fewer points than the 70.9 the Tar Heels gave up.

When it scored more than 70.9 points last season, Northern Iowa went 6-5 against the spread and 7-6 overall.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 9-21-0 4-5 11-19-0 Northern Iowa 13-16-0 0-0 18-11-0

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Northern Iowa 12-3 Home Record 8-8 4-7 Away Record 4-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.8 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

