Wednesday's game at Imperial Arena has the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) squaring off against the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) at 12:00 PM ET on November 22. Our computer prediction projects a 78-70 victory for North Carolina.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 78, Northern Iowa 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-8.4)

North Carolina (-8.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

North Carolina Performance Insights

On offense, North Carolina posted 76.2 points per game (68th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 70.9 points per contest at the other end (204th-ranked).

The Tar Heels were top-25 last year in rebounding, ranking seventh-best in college basketball with 36.6 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 192nd with 31.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last season North Carolina ranked 274th in college basketball in assists, putting up 11.9 per game.

Last season the Tar Heels averaged 10.5 turnovers per game (44th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.1 turnovers per contest (327th-ranked).

The Tar Heels drained 7.1 threes per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while sporting a 31.2% three-point percentage (328th-ranked).

North Carolina ranked 82nd in college basketball with 6.5 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 120th with a 33% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

In terms of shot breakdown, North Carolina took 62.4% two-pointers (accounting for 73% of the team's buckets) and 37.6% from beyond the arc (27%).

