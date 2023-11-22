Wednesday's contest features the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) squaring off at Imperial Arena (on November 22) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-70 win for North Carolina.

According to our computer prediction, Northern Iowa is projected to cover the spread (11.5) versus North Carolina. The two teams are expected to come in below the 150.5 total.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Venue: Imperial Arena

Line: North Carolina -11.5

Point Total: 150.5

Moneyline (To Win): North Carolina -900, Northern Iowa +575

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 78, Northern Iowa 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa

Pick ATS: Northern Iowa (+11.5)



Northern Iowa (+11.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Performance Insights

North Carolina scored 76.2 points per game and gave up 70.9 last year, making them 68th in the country on offense and 204th defensively.

The Tar Heels were the seventh-best squad in the country in rebounds per game (36.6) and ranked 192nd in rebounds allowed (31.5) last season.

Last season North Carolina was ranked 274th in the nation in assists with 11.9 per game.

The Tar Heels were 210th in the nation in 3-pointers made (7.1 per game) and 328th in 3-point percentage (31.2%) last year.

North Carolina gave up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 33% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 82nd and 120th, respectively, in the country.

Last season, the Tar Heels took 37.6% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 62.4% from inside it. In terms of makes, 27% of the Tar Heels' baskets were 3-pointers, and 73% were 2-pointers.

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

Offensively, Northern Iowa posted 70.1 points per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 69.9 points per contest at the other end of the court (169th-ranked).

The Panthers were 298th in the country with 29.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 106th with 30.1 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year Northern Iowa ranked 300th in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.6 per game.

The Panthers averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.3 turnovers per contest (143rd-ranked).

The Panthers made 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 34% shooting percentage (183rd-ranked) from downtown.

Northern Iowa ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in threes allowed per game with 9.3 (seventh-worst), and it ranked 282nd in college basketball with a 35.4% three-point percentage allowed to opposing teams.

Northern Iowa took 60.9% two-pointers and 39.1% three-pointers last season. Of the team's baskets, 70.6% were two-pointers and 29.4% were three-pointers.

