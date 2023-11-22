The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa matchup.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Northern Iowa Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-11.5) 147.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-11.5) 147.5 -780 +530 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Carolina put together a 9-21-0 ATS record last year.

Tar Heels games went over the point total 11 out of 30 times last season.

Northern Iowa covered 13 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

A total of 18 of the Panthers' games last year went over the point total.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Oddsmakers rate North Carolina much higher (15th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (24th-best).

Based on its moneyline odds, North Carolina has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

