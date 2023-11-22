How to Watch North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game airs on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels shot 43.4% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Panthers allowed to opponents.
- North Carolina had an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 298th.
- Last year, the Tar Heels recorded 6.3 more points per game (76.2) than the Panthers allowed (69.9).
- North Carolina went 17-5 last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.1.
- At home, North Carolina averaged 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than in away games (6.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (29.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Radford
|W 86-70
|Dean Smith Center
|11/12/2023
|Lehigh
|W 90-68
|Dean Smith Center
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 77-52
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.