The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
  • In games North Carolina shot better than 44.9% from the field, it went 11-1 overall.
  • The Panthers ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tar Heels finished seventh.
  • Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels averaged were 6.3 more points than the Panthers gave up (69.9).
  • North Carolina had a 17-5 record last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Tar Heels gave up 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than in road games (71.1).
  • North Carolina made 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in away games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Radford W 86-70 Dean Smith Center
11/12/2023 Lehigh W 90-68 Dean Smith Center
11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

