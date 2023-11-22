The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels shot 43.4% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Panthers allowed to opponents.

North Carolina went 11-1 when it shot better than 44.9% from the field.

The Panthers ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tar Heels finished seventh.

Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Tar Heels averaged were 6.3 more points than the Panthers gave up (69.9).

When North Carolina scored more than 69.9 points last season, it went 17-5.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively North Carolina performed better in home games last year, averaging 78.3 points per game, compared to 70.2 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, the Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 71.1.

North Carolina averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule