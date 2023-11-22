How to Watch North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.
North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels shot 43.4% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Panthers allowed to opponents.
- North Carolina had an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Panthers ranked 298th in rebounding in college basketball, the Tar Heels finished seventh.
- Last year, the Tar Heels averaged 76.2 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 69.9 the Panthers allowed.
- North Carolina had a 17-5 record last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.1.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, North Carolina fared better at home last year, making 7.5 threes per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage on the road.
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Radford
|W 86-70
|Dean Smith Center
|11/12/2023
|Lehigh
|W 90-68
|Dean Smith Center
|11/17/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 77-52
|Dean Smith Center
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
