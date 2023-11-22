Wednesday's contest features the Merrimack Warriors (2-2) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-3) facing off at Pete Hanna Center (on November 22) at 5:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-66 win for Merrimack.

There is no line set for the matchup.

N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 74, N.C. A&T 66

Spread & Total Prediction for N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack

Computer Predicted Spread: Merrimack (-8.7)

Merrimack (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.2

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

N.C. A&T was 195th in the nation in points scored (70.8 per game) and 284th in points allowed (73.8) last season.

Last year, the Aggies were 178th in the country in rebounds (31.8 per game) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (35.6).

Last season N.C. A&T was ranked 289th in college basketball in assists with 11.7 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Aggies were 74th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (8.3) last season. They were 215th in 3-point percentage at 33.5%.

Last season, N.C. A&T was 218th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and 112th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.8%).

Last year, N.C. A&T took 40.8% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 32.8% of N.C. A&T's baskets were 3-pointers, and 67.2% were 2-pointers.

