How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CAA Games
N.C. A&T Stats Insights
- The Aggies shot 41.7% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 42.5% the Warriors' opponents shot last season.
- N.C. A&T went 6-5 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Warriors ranked 349th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Aggies ranked 215th.
- The Aggies' 70.8 points per game last year were 8.5 more points than the 62.3 the Warriors gave up.
- N.C. A&T went 12-13 last season when it scored more than 62.3 points.
N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, N.C. A&T averaged 74.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.6.
- At home, the Aggies conceded 66.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 81.3.
- Beyond the arc, N.C. A&T knocked down fewer treys on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (34.6%) as well.
N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 100-52
|Petersen Events Center
|11/10/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 94-78
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 80-51
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/22/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
