The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

N.C. A&T vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

The Aggies shot 41.7% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 42.5% the Warriors' opponents shot last season.

N.C. A&T went 6-5 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Warriors ranked 349th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Aggies ranked 215th.

The Aggies' 70.8 points per game last year were 8.5 more points than the 62.3 the Warriors gave up.

N.C. A&T went 12-13 last season when it scored more than 62.3 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, N.C. A&T averaged 74.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.6.

At home, the Aggies conceded 66.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 81.3.

Beyond the arc, N.C. A&T knocked down fewer treys on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (34.6%) as well.

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule