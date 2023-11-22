Will Jordan Martinook Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 22?
Can we anticipate Jordan Martinook finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Martinook stats and insights
- Martinook is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- Martinook has no points on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 66 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.7 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Martinook recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|15:52
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:38
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
