The Washington Wizards (2-11) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (4-9) on November 22, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (50.3%).

In games Charlotte shoots better than 50.3% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.

The Hornets are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 30th.

The Hornets record 10.7 fewer points per game (113.7) than the Wizards allow (124.4).

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Hornets are averaging eight fewer points per game (110.6) than they are when playing on the road (118.6).

When playing at home, Charlotte is giving up 3.5 fewer points per game (120.9) than when playing on the road (124.4).

At home, the Hornets are making 1.6 more treys per game (10.6) than in away games (9). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.1%).

Hornets Injuries