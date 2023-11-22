Wednesday's contest that pits the Hofstra Pride (3-2) against the High Point Panthers (3-2) at Hertz Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-72 in favor of Hofstra, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 22.

There is no line set for the game.

High Point vs. Hofstra Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Estero, Florida

Venue: Hertz Arena

High Point vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 83, High Point 72

Spread & Total Prediction for High Point vs. Hofstra

Computer Predicted Spread: Hofstra (-10.3)

Hofstra (-10.3) Computer Predicted Total: 155.3

Hofstra has compiled a 2-1-0 record against the spread this season, while High Point is 4-0-0. The Pride have hit the over in one game, while Panthers games have gone over two times.

High Point Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 86.2 points per game (37th in college basketball) while giving up 72.8 per outing (227th in college basketball). They have a +67 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game.

High Point grabs 41.6 rebounds per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 24.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 16.8 boards per game.

High Point makes 10.6 three-pointers per game (18th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents.

High Point has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (204th in college basketball), 4.4 more than the eight it forces (356th in college basketball).

