The High Point Panthers (3-2) take on the Hofstra Pride (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

High Point vs. Hofstra Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other Big South Games

High Point Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Pride have given up to their opponents (39.9%).
  • This season, High Point has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.9% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pride sit at 291st.
  • The Panthers' 86.2 points per game are 18.8 more points than the 67.4 the Pride give up.
  • High Point has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, High Point scored 79.9 points per game last season, 10.7 more than it averaged on the road (69.2).
  • The Panthers conceded fewer points at home (73.5 per game) than away (83.0) last season.
  • High Point drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (34.1%).

High Point Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Queens L 74-72 Curry Arena
11/20/2023 Iona W 82-68 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 Illinois State W 74-72 Hertz Arena
11/22/2023 Hofstra - Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Mount Olive - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/29/2023 Morgan State - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

