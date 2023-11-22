North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harnett County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Harnett County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parkland High School at Walkertown High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
