North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Davidson County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lexington Senior High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Davidson High School at Alexander Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Taylorsville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
