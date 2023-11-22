The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) play the Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

Campbell vs. Citadel Game Information

Campbell Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ricky Clemons: 14.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jay Pal: 12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Anthony Dell'Orso: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joshua Lusane: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Laurynas Vaistaras: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Citadel Top Players (2022-23)

  • Stephen Clark: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Austin Ash: 15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Elijah Morgan: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Madison Durr: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • David Maynard: 5.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Campbell vs. Citadel Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Campbell Rank Campbell AVG Citadel AVG Citadel Rank
216th 69.8 Points Scored 67.4 289th
127th 68.5 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd
335th 28.3 Rebounds 28.9 319th
328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.1 210th
237th 12.3 Assists 11.4 307th
122nd 11.3 Turnovers 11.8 175th

