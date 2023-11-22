Wednesday's contest that pits the Citadel Bulldogs (3-3) against the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has a projected final score of 67-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Citadel, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on November 22.

According to our computer prediction, Citadel is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against Campbell. The two sides are projected to go over the 128.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Campbell vs. Citadel Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center Line: Campbell -1.5

Campbell -1.5 Point Total: 128.5

128.5 Moneyline (To Win): Campbell -135, Citadel +110

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Campbell vs. Citadel Score Prediction

Prediction: Citadel 67, Campbell 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Campbell vs. Citadel

Pick ATS: Citadel (+1.5)



Citadel (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (128.5)



Campbell is 2-3-0 against the spread, while Citadel's ATS record this season is 3-1-0. The Fighting Camels are 2-3-0 and the Bulldogs are 1-3-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score 125.9 points per game combined, 2.6 less than this matchup's over/under.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Campbell Performance Insights

The Fighting Camels are being outscored by 7.2 points per game with a -36 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.2 points per game (352nd in college basketball) and give up 66.4 per contest (114th in college basketball).

Campbell is 331st in the country at 28.2 rebounds per game. That's 3.2 fewer than the 31.4 its opponents average.

Campbell hits 4.4 three-pointers per game (340th in college basketball) while shooting 30.6% from deep (239th in college basketball). It is making 2.2 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.6 per game while shooting 25.8%.

The Fighting Camels average 80.8 points per 100 possessions (338th in college basketball), while allowing 90.7 points per 100 possessions (225th in college basketball).

Campbell has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 15.2 per game (332nd in college basketball play) while forcing 10.6 (288th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.