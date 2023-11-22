How to Watch Campbell vs. Citadel on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Citadel Bulldogs (3-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Campbell vs. Citadel Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Campbell Stats Insights
- This season, the Fighting Camels have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
- Campbell is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Fighting Camels are the 331st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 188th.
- The Fighting Camels put up 7.3 fewer points per game (59.2) than the Bulldogs give up (66.5).
Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Campbell scored 69.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.3 more points than it averaged away from home (68.1).
- When playing at home, the Fighting Camels gave up 4.7 fewer points per game (66.2) than in away games (70.9).
- Campbell averaged 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).
Campbell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 60-44
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|North Carolina Central
|L 78-75
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|Idaho State
|L 69-55
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|Citadel
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Southern Virginia
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
