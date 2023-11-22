The Citadel Bulldogs (3-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Campbell vs. Citadel Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Campbell Stats Insights

  • This season, the Fighting Camels have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
  • Campbell is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Fighting Camels are the 331st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 188th.
  • The Fighting Camels put up 7.3 fewer points per game (59.2) than the Bulldogs give up (66.5).

Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Campbell scored 69.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.3 more points than it averaged away from home (68.1).
  • When playing at home, the Fighting Camels gave up 4.7 fewer points per game (66.2) than in away games (70.9).
  • Campbell averaged 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).

Campbell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 60-44 Cassell Coliseum
11/20/2023 North Carolina Central L 78-75 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/21/2023 Idaho State L 69-55 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/22/2023 Citadel - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/29/2023 @ Jacksonville - Swisher Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Southern Virginia - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

