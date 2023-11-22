The Citadel Bulldogs (3-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Campbell vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Campbell Stats Insights

This season, the Fighting Camels have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

Campbell is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Fighting Camels are the 331st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 188th.

The Fighting Camels put up 7.3 fewer points per game (59.2) than the Bulldogs give up (66.5).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Campbell scored 69.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.3 more points than it averaged away from home (68.1).

When playing at home, the Fighting Camels gave up 4.7 fewer points per game (66.2) than in away games (70.9).

Campbell averaged 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Campbell Upcoming Schedule