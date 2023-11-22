North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Cabarrus County, North Carolina today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Cox Mill High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Stanly High School at Carolina International School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.