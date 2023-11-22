The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) hit the court against the Murray State Racers (2-2) as just 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Appalachian State vs. Murray State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Appalachian State -2.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

Appalachian State and its opponents went over 145.5 combined points in five of 27 games last season.

Appalachian State's matchups last season had an average of 134.8 points, 10.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State went 13-14-0 ATS last season.

Appalachian State put together an 8-5 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 61.5% of those games).

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Mountaineers went 6-4 (60%).

Appalachian State has a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Appalachian State vs. Murray State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Appalachian State 5 18.5% 70.3 140.7 64.6 136.6 133.0 Murray State 11 39.3% 70.4 140.7 72.0 136.6 140.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Appalachian State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Mountaineers scored were just 1.7 fewer points than the Racers gave up (72.0).

When Appalachian State put up more than 72.0 points last season, it went 4-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Appalachian State vs. Murray State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Appalachian State 13-14-0 5-6 15-12-0 Murray State 13-15-0 5-9 17-11-0

Appalachian State vs. Murray State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Appalachian State Murray State 10-7 Home Record 11-2 6-7 Away Record 3-11 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.