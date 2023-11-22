Appalachian State vs. Murray State November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Murray State Racers (1-0) will face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Appalachian State vs. Murray State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Appalachian State Top Players (2022-23)
- Donovan Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Justin Abson: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Terence Harcum: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavion Brown: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Murray State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacobi Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rob Perry: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damiree Burns: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jamari Smith: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kenny White Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Appalachian State vs. Murray State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Murray State Rank
|Murray State AVG
|Appalachian State AVG
|Appalachian State Rank
|203rd
|70.4
|Points Scored
|70.3
|205th
|237th
|72
|Points Allowed
|64.6
|37th
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|13
|179th
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|10.3
|36th
