Appalachian State vs. Murray State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) face the Murray State Racers (2-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Appalachian State vs. Murray State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Appalachian State vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Appalachian State vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|Murray State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-2.5)
|145.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-2.5)
|145.5
|-140
|+116
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Appalachian State vs. Murray State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Appalachian State went 13-14-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Mountaineers games.
- Murray State went 13-15-0 ATS last season.
- The Racers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 28 times last season.
