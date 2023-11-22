The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) face the Murray State Racers (2-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Appalachian State vs. Murray State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Appalachian State vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Appalachian State vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Murray State Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-2.5) 145.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-2.5) 145.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Appalachian State vs. Murray State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Appalachian State went 13-14-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Mountaineers games.

Murray State went 13-15-0 ATS last season.

The Racers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 28 times last season.

