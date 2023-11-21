North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Wake County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Knightdale High School at Green Hope High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Cary, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leesville Road High School at Cary High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Cary, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake High School at Wake Forest High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Level High School at Fuquay-Varina High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Raleigh High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sanderson High School at Middle Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Academy at Granville Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Stem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at St. Thomas More Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clayton High School at Wakefield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corinth Holders High School at Southern Nash High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Bailey, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apex Friendship High School at Topsail High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Hampstead, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enloe Magnet High School at Panther Creek High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Cary, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
