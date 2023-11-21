If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Wake County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Knightdale High School at Green Hope High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21

6:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Leesville Road High School at Cary High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21

6:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wake High School at Wake Forest High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21

6:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Level High School at Fuquay-Varina High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21

6:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC

Fuquay-Varina, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Raleigh High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21

6:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Sanderson High School at Middle Creek High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21

6:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Friendship Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21

6:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Academy at Granville Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21

6:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Stem, NC

Stem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at St. Thomas More Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21

6:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Clayton High School at Wakefield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21

7:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Corinth Holders High School at Southern Nash High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21

7:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Bailey, NC

Bailey, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Apex Friendship High School at Topsail High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Hampstead, NC

Hampstead, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Enloe Magnet High School at Panther Creek High School