UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State matchup in this article.
UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNC Wilmington Moneyline
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNC Wilmington (-2.5)
|140.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|UNC Wilmington (-2.5)
|139.5
|-130
|+108
UNC Wilmington vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- UNC Wilmington compiled a 16-12-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Seahawks games.
- Appalachian State went 13-14-0 ATS last year.
- A total of 15 of the Mountaineers' games last season went over the point total.
