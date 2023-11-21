Tuesday's game between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-2) and the Queens (NC) Royals (2-2) at Kimmel Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-63, with UNC Asheville securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 21.

In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Bulldogs suffered a 67-51 loss to Charlotte.

UNC Asheville vs. Queens (NC) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville vs. Queens (NC) Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 64, Queens (NC) 63

Other Big South Predictions

UNC Asheville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs' -165 scoring differential last season (outscored by 5.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 57.4 points per game (319th in college basketball) while giving up 62.7 per contest (129th in college basketball).

In conference contests, UNC Asheville tallied fewer points per contest (56.7) than its overall average (57.4).

The Bulldogs posted 59.2 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, they averaged 54.9 points per contest.

Defensively UNC Asheville was better in home games last year, surrendering 57.6 points per game, compared to 67.8 in road games.

