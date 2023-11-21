North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Rutherford County, North Carolina today? We have you covered here.
Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chase High School at Cherryville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Cherryville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles D. Owen High School at R-S Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Rutherfordton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stuart W Cramer High School at East Rutherford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Bostic, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
