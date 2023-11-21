High school basketball is happening today in Pitt County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southside High School at Ayden-Grifton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Ayden, NC

Ayden, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Farmville Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Farmville, NC

Farmville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

J.H. Rose High School at Bertie High School