The Citadel Bulldogs (2-3) take the court against the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

North Carolina Central vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

North Carolina Central is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Eagles are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 257th.

The Eagles average 11.4 more points per game (79) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (67.6).

North Carolina Central is 3-0 when it scores more than 67.6 points.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, North Carolina Central scored 13.8 more points per game at home (82.4) than away (68.6).

The Eagles allowed 59.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.1 on the road.

North Carolina Central made more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (34%).

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule