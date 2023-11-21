The Citadel Bulldogs (2-3) take the court against the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

North Carolina Central vs. Citadel Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
North Carolina Central Stats Insights

  • North Carolina Central is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 257th.
  • The Eagles average 11.4 more points per game (79) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (67.6).
  • North Carolina Central is 3-0 when it scores more than 67.6 points.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, North Carolina Central scored 13.8 more points per game at home (82.4) than away (68.6).
  • The Eagles allowed 59.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.1 on the road.
  • North Carolina Central made more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (34%).

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Mid-Atlantic Christian W 113-50 McDougald-McLendon Arena
11/18/2023 @ Longwood L 73-66 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/20/2023 @ Campbell W 78-75 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/21/2023 Citadel - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/26/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
12/2/2023 South Carolina Upstate - McDougald-McLendon Arena

