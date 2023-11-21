North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Macon County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macon County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Towns County High School at Highlands High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Highlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.