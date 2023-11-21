The Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) take on the Utah Jazz (4-9) on November 21, 2023.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs Jazz Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, the Lakers have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.

Los Angeles has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 19th.

The Lakers average 111.9 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 122 the Jazz allow.

When Los Angeles puts up more than 122 points, it is 2-1.

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lakers have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Utah has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.1% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 29th.

The Jazz score an average of 116.8 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 113.6 the Lakers give up.

Utah is 4-4 when it scores more than 113.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Lakers are posting 5.1 more points per game (114.4) than they are in away games (109.3).

In 2023-24, Los Angeles is allowing 109.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 117.3.

The Lakers are making 9.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.7 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than they're averaging on the road (10.3, 34.1%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz are better offensively, scoring 122.9 points per game, compared to 109.8 away. They're also better defensively, giving up 120.3 points per game at home, and 124 away.

In 2023-24 Utah is allowing 3.7 fewer points per game at home (120.3) than on the road (124).

At home the Jazz are picking up 27.3 assists per game, 0.3 more than on the road (27).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gabe Vincent Out Knee Jarred Vanderbilt Out Heel Anthony Davis Questionable Adductor LeBron James Questionable Calf Jalen Hood-Schifino Questionable Patella

Jazz Injuries