North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Johnston County, North Carolina today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clayton High School at Wakefield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland High School at South Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Four Oaks, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Johnston High School at Louisburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Louisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
