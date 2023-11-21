The Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the High Point Panthers (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

High Point vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

High Point Stats Insights

The Panthers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Redbirds gave up to their opponents (45.5%).

High Point went 10-4 when it shot better than 45.5% from the field.

The Panthers were the 32nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Redbirds finished 292nd.

The Panthers scored an average of 74.6 points per game last year, just 4.1 more points than the 70.5 the Redbirds gave up.

When it scored more than 70.5 points last season, High Point went 11-7.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

High Point averaged 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.2 on the road.

At home, the Panthers allowed 73.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 83.0.

High Point made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (34.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

High Point Upcoming Schedule