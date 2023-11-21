How to Watch High Point vs. Illinois State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (3-1) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the High Point Panthers (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
High Point vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
High Point Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Redbirds gave up to their opponents (45.5%).
- High Point went 10-4 when it shot better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 32nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Redbirds finished 292nd.
- The Panthers scored an average of 74.6 points per game last year, just 4.1 more points than the 70.5 the Redbirds gave up.
- When it scored more than 70.5 points last season, High Point went 11-7.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- High Point averaged 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.2 on the road.
- At home, the Panthers allowed 73.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 83.0.
- High Point made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (34.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
High Point Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Wofford
|L 99-98
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|@ Queens
|L 74-72
|Curry Arena
|11/20/2023
|Iona
|W 82-68
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Mount Olive
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/29/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.