If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Guilford County, North Carolina today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Greensboro Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21

6:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wesleyan Christian Academy at Carlisle School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21

6:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Axton, VA

Axton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Eastern Guilford High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21

6:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Gibsonville, NC

Gibsonville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

John Motley Morehead High School at Northern Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Grimsley High School