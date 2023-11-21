North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Guilford County, North Carolina today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Greensboro Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wesleyan Christian Academy at Carlisle School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Axton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Eastern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Gibsonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Motley Morehead High School at Northern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Grimsley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.