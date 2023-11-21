North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Franklin County, North Carolina has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Franklin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bunn High School at Beddingfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Wilson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Johnston High School at Louisburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Louisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Franklinton High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Franklinton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
