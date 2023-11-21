North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - November 21
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Forsyth County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Grimsley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
