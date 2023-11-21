The East Carolina Pirates (1-0) meet the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

East Carolina vs. Kennesaw State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other East Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Brandon Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK RJ Felton: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden Walker: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ezra Ausar: 9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kennesaw State Top Players (2022-23)

Terrell Burden: 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Demond Robinson: 11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Brandon Stroud: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Spencer Rodgers: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. Kennesaw State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

East Carolina Rank East Carolina AVG Kennesaw State AVG Kennesaw State Rank 252nd 68.8 Points Scored 75.0 95th 193rd 70.5 Points Allowed 69.0 141st 74th 33.5 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 39th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 8.2 85th 169th 13.1 Assists 14.3 88th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 12.0 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.