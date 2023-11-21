Tuesday's contest between the East Carolina Pirates (3-2) and Kennesaw State Owls (4-1) squaring off at Minges Coliseum has a projected final score of 85-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of East Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on November 21.

There is no line set for the game.

East Carolina vs. Kennesaw State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

East Carolina vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 85, Kennesaw State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for East Carolina vs. Kennesaw State

Computer Predicted Spread: East Carolina (-9.7)

East Carolina (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 160.2

East Carolina has gone 2-2-0 against the spread, while Kennesaw State's ATS record this season is 1-2-0. A total of three out of the Pirates' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Owls' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina Performance Insights

The Pirates average 81.4 points per game (87th in college basketball) while allowing 70.6 per contest (199th in college basketball). They have a +54 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game.

East Carolina grabs 32.4 rebounds per game (239th in college basketball) while allowing 25.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.6 boards per game.

East Carolina connects on 8 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball) at a 34.5% rate (139th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

The Pirates score 105.7 points per 100 possessions (42nd in college basketball), while giving up 91.7 points per 100 possessions (245th in college basketball).

East Carolina has committed 2.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.2 (186th in college basketball play) while forcing 15 (63rd in college basketball).

