The Kennesaw State Owls (4-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the East Carolina Pirates (3-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Pirates have a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.9% higher than the 37.1% of shots the Owls' opponents have hit.

East Carolina is 3-2 when it shoots better than 37.1% from the field.

The Pirates are the 237th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank fourth.

The 81.4 points per game the Pirates record are 8.6 more points than the Owls allow (72.8).

East Carolina is 3-2 when scoring more than 72.8 points.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

East Carolina averaged 72.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 63 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Pirates were better at home last season, giving up 69.6 points per game, compared to 74.6 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, East Carolina performed better when playing at home last season, making 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 32.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 28.4% three-point percentage in away games.

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule